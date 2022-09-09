Prudential PLC Purchases 323 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $650.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $878.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

