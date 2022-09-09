Prudential PLC Sells 20,120 Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVPS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MVPS opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

