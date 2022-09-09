Prudential PLC Sells 4,638 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

