PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) versus Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Critical Comparison

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 4.15 $56.60 million $0.96 18.90 Magnite $468.41 million 2.11 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -10.46

Risk and Volatility

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PubMatic has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 21.64% 19.13% 9.58% Magnite -17.01% 5.21% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PubMatic and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 7 0 2.78 Magnite 0 0 9 0 3.00

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $33.22, suggesting a potential upside of 83.14%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 161.10%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than PubMatic.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

