Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Radiant Logistics Stock Performance
Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $338.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
