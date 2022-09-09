Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $338.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

