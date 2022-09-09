Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE RLGT opened at $6.85 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $338.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.