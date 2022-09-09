Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Down 2.9%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 40,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 90,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rallybio from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 147.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rallybio by 57.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rallybio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rallybio by 47.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

