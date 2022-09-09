RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.55

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.55 and traded as high as $67.17. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $66.17, with a volume of 44,889 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $614.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 69.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 204.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 54.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

