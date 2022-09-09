Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark cut their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Price Performance

REAL stock opened at C$5.85 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$12.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$425.77 million and a P/E ratio of 39.00.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.