REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in REGENXBIO by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

