Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $41.32 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $990,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 798.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

