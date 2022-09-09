Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RBCAA opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.