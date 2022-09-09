Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.20. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 14,410 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 211.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

About Research Frontiers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

