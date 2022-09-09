Reviewing Arbe Robotics (ARBE) and Its Competitors

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.43% -33.18% -6.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 226 1628 2818 51 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 50.20%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ rivals have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.71 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 46.91

Arbe Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arbe Robotics rivals beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

