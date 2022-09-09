Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.75. Revlon shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,968,207 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Revlon Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Revlon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mittleman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revlon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revlon by 5.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Revlon by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

