Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.75. Revlon shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,968,207 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Revlon Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Revlon
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Featured Articles
