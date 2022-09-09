Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

