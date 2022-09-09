Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $15.84 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

In other news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $399,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $399,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth $153,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

