Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.41

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$79.41 and traded as high as C$91.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$88.87, with a volume of 166,690 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$9.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.41.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$569.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

