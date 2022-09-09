RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.98 and a 200-day moving average of $275.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

