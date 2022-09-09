RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 244.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

