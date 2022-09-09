Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,201.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocky Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.