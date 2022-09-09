Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 3.6 %

RCKY stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart bought 1,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

