RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

