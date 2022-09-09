RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.