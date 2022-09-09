RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $813.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 459,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

