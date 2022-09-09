Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as low as C$1.03. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 208,981 shares.

SBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.37 million and a PE ratio of 104.00.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

