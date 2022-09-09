Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,162.61

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,162.61 ($14.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,003 ($12.12). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($12.30), with a volume of 378,138 shares changing hands.
Safestore Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 450.44.
Safestore Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
