Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Down 0.0 %

SAF opened at €102.62 ($104.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.83. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a one year high of €92.36 ($94.24).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.