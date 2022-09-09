Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,550,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,442,710. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $156.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 290.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

