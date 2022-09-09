Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.3 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.40 ($62.65) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.61.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.