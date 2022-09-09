SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 834.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $329.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.17. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

