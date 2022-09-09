Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.97

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.97 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.75 ($0.13). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.13), with a volume of 323,500 shares.

Scancell Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.66 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

