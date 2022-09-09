Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,967 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 54.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,426,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,976,000 after buying an additional 501,384 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 276.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 873,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $300,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.0 %

SLB opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.