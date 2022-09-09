Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €122.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €121.60 ($124.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €131.33. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

