Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27). 4,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 55,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.27).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.61. The company has a market cap of £89.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

