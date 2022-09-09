Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,912,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $54.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14.

