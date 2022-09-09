Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,104 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.