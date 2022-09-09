Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,781 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $35,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

