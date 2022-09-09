Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $751,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,865,000. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

AMZN stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.