Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.05 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

