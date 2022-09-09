Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $171.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.