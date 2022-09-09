Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.52 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

