Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,646 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Shares of PM opened at $95.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

