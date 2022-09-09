Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $330.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

