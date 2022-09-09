Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

