Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 513.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 890,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,676,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.