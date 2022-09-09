Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $288.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

