Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $45,314,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $79.41 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

