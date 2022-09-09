Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,159 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,009,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,551,000 after buying an additional 1,201,619 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

