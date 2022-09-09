Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.69. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

